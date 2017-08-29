In the community with Tulip Events Management

Coun Angela Newton has agreed to once again sponsor the Pride of South Holland Community Hero Award.

This may be someone you know who has quietly done a kindness for someone or stepped in to make sure something continues when the original organiser has had to pull out for illness at short notice. Perhaps they have helped out with a local youth group, volunteered to help on a fundraising stall at a school or hospital, perhaps run the bingo session which helps people get out of their four walls, have a cup of tea and some fun and forget their troubles for a couple of hours. This list is not exhaustive.

One of Angela’s pet areas is to support and make our town look better - more flowers, cleaner streets and making it more welcoming for residents and visitors. There are lots of people who join in with the clean-ups in our area, and also individuals who go out with their litter pickers at various times of the day to clean up where they live.

Can you think of someone you can nominate? Put pen to paper and let us know, tell us about them and their efforts.

You might know of people who have been nominated before but have not won. Put their names forward again, they could stand a chance of winning. Contact Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

