In the community with Tulip Events Management

As you know, the Pride of South Holland Awards is returning once again on Saturday, September 16.

We would really love to hear your stories about the people who enhance the lives of others through their efforts. Is your neighbour an enormous help, do you know a sports group or a Community hero or someone who deserves a Special Achievement Award here in South Holland.

We are looking forward to hearing of the truly remarkable stories of bravery and courage of a charity worker who has gone that extra mile, a volunteer who loves to help and many more categories to choose from.

If you know someone who deserves recognition (let’s face it, we all know someone who should be rewarded for their help, support and kindness in our community) please enter them for a Pride of South Holland Award and make them proud of their achievements.

All nominations will be considered by the category sponsors who will draw up a shortlist of three to go before the judging panel.

Judging will take place at the end of August, in time for a ticket-only awards ceremony on September 16, 3- 5pm at the South Holland Centre.

Local performers will entertain guests and the winners will be presented with a certificate and trophy. There will be a celebrity to entertain you and help to give out the prizes with the sponsors. The event is free for everyone to come to watch and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and laughter.

If you know of someone and would like to nominate them call Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk for more details and to receive a form.

SEE ALSO...

Step back in time for 1940’s Weekend at Ayscoughfee

Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club