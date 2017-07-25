In the community with Tulip Events Management

Tulip Events is pleased to be helping organise Spalding’s Christmas celebrations again this year on Saturday, December 2, (2–5.30pm).

Eagerly anticipated attractions include panto performances and local performers plus singing and dancing around the Market Place.

We are working with South Holland District Council and the market traders to help to put together a fun programme of activities for people of all ages to enjoy whilst they shop for their Christmas presents and stocking fillers.

The Christmas lights will be bright and the tree will be up, once again kindly provided by Baytree Gardens, all ready for the festivities to begin. Thank you Nigel and Reinhard Biehler for all their help and support over many years for providing Spalding with a beautiful Christmas tree; without it there would not be such a lovely focal point in the town.

We are hoping to create a wonderful festive atmosphere in the heart of the town, adding to the social, leisure and shopping opportunities that Spalding has to offer. Hopefully this will be a great celebration for the whole family to mark the start of the festive period.

It will be slightly different from other years and not be around the Christmas tree. With more space available in Market Place we hope to attract many local acts and performers who will join us and help to make this a festive occasion in our town. Some schools have agreed to attend for another small school choir competition, if you sing in a choir and would like to be a part of this event please let me know. Singers and performers have already got their names down to entertain you. It’s pantomime time and characters from this year’s pantomime will be there getting you to sing along to some classic tunes.

If you would like to be a part of this year’s Christmas Light Switch on and would like to entertain us, please don’t hesitate to contact me on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

