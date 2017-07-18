In the community with Tulip Events Management

Bakkavor once again excelled themselves at this year’s Party in the Park Weekend; it was amazing.

It started with entertainment from Bakkavor’s Got Talent. It was great to see so much hidden talent. The judges, all directors from the Bakkavor sites, had a hard task deciding on a winner. In the end, April Morgan won £1,000 and opened Party in the Park at 7pm on the Friday.

Diamondz Dance Troupe and many local performers followed. It was good to have Jordan Howlett and Henry Birkett once again supporting the local community events.

The evening was a great success with Radius 45 and QE2 entertaining the crowds and the night ended with a massive firework display.

The most momentous occasion was for Pat Baxter who had announced she was retiring at Bakkavor after 38 years. Her colleagues, friends and especially Terry Moore wished her a happy retirement. The organisers also received flowers for their work. Pat will be dearly missed by everyone.

Sunday was another full day of entertainment - a dog show, classic cars, triumph bikers, as well as the amazing Roger Tuby Fun Fair.

There wasn’t a sad face to see all weekend; an outstanding community event with great attendance and a very proud, tired committee at the end of the day.