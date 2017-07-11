In the community with Tulip Events Management

Last Sunday saw Coun Nick Worth, organiser with his most effective team, create another stunning Holbeach Food Festival.

This year being the fourth festival, saw the venue moved to Carter’s Park in Holbeach and this change resulted in many more people coming into Holbeach to attend the festival - although the beautiful sunny weather might have had a lot to do with it as well.

Nick was delighted that he and his team managed to attract over 30 stalls from local businesses, all showcasing the very best that Holbeach and South Lincolnshire has to offer and proving that our district really is the centre of all things food related. It highlighted just how effective and market driven this area is when it comes to food and over 2000 people enjoyed a fantastic day browsing the stalls and being entertained by local artistes.

Tulip Events was thrilled to be asked to compere the event and we interviewed as many of the stall holders as we could who all seemed entirely positive about their place in the market; many had actually sold out of produce by middle of the afternoon.

Nick was delighted with the response from local people and was especially pleased to be able to attract stalls from both Bakkavor as well as Tesco who both enthusiastically supported the event. He tells us that he and his committee are now working on next year’s fifth food festival which, judging by last Saturday’s event, will be another winner.

Well done to all concerned.