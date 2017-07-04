In the community with Tulip Events Management

The monthly pub quiz took place at the Punchbowl in Spalding last Wednesday (June 28) and raised over £120 for the Royal British Legion.

This charity quiz is open to everyone as an opportunity and a chance to get together and have some fun. It is always nice to see teams representing a range of local companies and gives everyone a chance to come together to raise money for deserving charities.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is one of the oldest service charities and organises amongst other things the annual Poppy Appeal culminating in Remembrance Sunday - something we are all very proud to support.

The RBL supplied relevant quiz questions which tested even the most ardent quizzers. There were many categories and a team of talent took the winning prize.

Thank you to Ashley Holland who once again came and brought with him a team of colleagues from Freshlinc, Ashley has supported the quiz events from the start and this week his team won. The losing team received a wrapped gift for each player.

If you would like to book a table to enter our next quiz call Jan on 07779 895388 for a night of fun and laughter. We’re looking for teams of 4-6 people to enter, good prizes for the winning team and a prize for coming last. Entry is £5 per person, which includes a pizza or burger, leaving some of the proceeds to charity. Do you have a charity you would like to support and help raise funds? Contact Jan to organise the next date.