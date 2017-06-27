In the community with Tulip Events Management

Calthrops solicitors LLP are proud to sponsor the Pride of South Holland Awards Senior Citizen category for the third year running.

Sponsoring the award means a lot to the partners and staff at the Holbeach and Spalding offices. They said it allows them to share in the community spirit and reflect positively on our local heroes and heroines. Also, particularly in the current times of sad and worrying news in the media, it is heartening to turn attention to the goodwill of people.

Julia from Calthrops is looking forward to reading the stories about the nominees who enhance the lives of others through their efforts and experiences. This helps to recognise the services rendered by senior citizens that benefit us all.

She added that Calthrops present the prize to honour accomplishments from senior citizens who have made an outstanding voluntary contribution to enrich the social, cultural or civic life of our community in Spalding.

Calthrops solicitors value the ethics of service and professionalism and the importance of supporting our community. Some clients are senior citizens and all have a wealth of knowledge, as well as a fascinating history. There are many unsung heroes out there that give so much to others in the community. Julia is hoping that through this award they can be shown our appreciation for the tremendous benefit they provide to our community as a whole.

Get involved, nominate someone and let’s look forward to seeing and hearing all the good stories about the wonderful people in our community. Contact Jan at Tulip Events Management on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk for more information.