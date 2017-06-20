In the community with Tulip Events Management

It was a fabulous weekend at the new premises of EMG who celebrated their fresh showroom and workshop at Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck.

Hundreds attended the busy weekend to wish EMG success in the future.

Customers were given free ice creams by local vendor Robinsons and had their cars hand washed by the hand car wash facility.

There was a racing simulator and kids enjoyed a Mario Kart Grand Prix as well as bouncing away on the fun house.

Many people also enjoyed a ride on the tea-cups or a vintage train ride.

The new facilities will provide a wider range of used cars from all manufacturers with the warranty and service level EMG has always offered.

General Manager Paul Watkins-Groves said: “The weekend was a great success.

“It is great to see many of our existing customers and to welcome new customers to our brand.

“Many offers are currently better than we have ever had; we are unashamedly offering some crazy prices on MOT’s, servicing and some fantastic options on nearly new cars. “We need to hit the ground running so our offers need to be extremely competitive and available to all.”

For a limited time MOT’s are available from £19, servicing at discounted prices and a while u wait service.