In the community with Tulip Events Management

The ever popular Pinchbeck Carnival took place over the weekend and, as always, there was something for everyone.

It started on Friday with a bingo night which has become better supported each year. Saturday, the main carnival day, featured a procession through the village to the main event at Rotten Row Playing Field. Stalls festooned the perimeter of the field and included Spalding and District Amateur Wireless Society, Royal British Legion, the local Lions with Mr Lion himself and LIVES first responders, plus many more. There were plenty of cake and plant stalls giving everyone the opportunity to go home with that vital something.

Tulip Events was privileged to compere the events in the arena which were headlined by The Galloping Acrobatics equestrian troupe, which certainly thrilled the crowds with daredevil riding. There were displays of Jive dancing, U3A demonstration as well as musical group, Kwaku, with strong African origins. We enjoyed singing from local girl, Hollie and Natalie Paling who returned to her home village for the event and gave us stunning renditions of a couple of popular songs.

The fancy dress competition proved immensely popular with the largest class ever seen at the carnival in the under 10 category.

Saturday’s event finished with a Tug of War competition which saw two young teams competing, as well as two adult teams, finishing with a contest between two teams of primary school pupils which proved hugely popular with the crowds. Sunday saw the traditional church service in the marquee followed by Sunday lunch.

All proceeds for the three day event go to local good causes but none of this would happen without the immense dedication of a committed committee of volunteers headed up by Chris Schofield who has been involved since the inaugural carnival nearly 40 years ago.

All in all, this is an event we have helped with over the last eight years or more and it is without doubt the highlight of our local year within the community, but we’re only a small cog in rather a large wheel!

Huge congratulations to all involved for yet another successful year.