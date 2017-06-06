In the community with Tulip Events Management

The monthly pub quiz is being organised once again to help raise funds for the Royal British Legion, held at the Punchbowl, Spalding on Wednesday June 28 at 7pm.

This charity quiz is open to everyone as an opportunity and a chance to get together and have some fun. It would be particularly nice to see teams representing a range of local companies and will give us all a chance to come together to raise money for this very deserving charity dedicated to the welfare of all retired servicemen and women and their families.

The RBL is one of the oldest service charities and organises amongst other things the annual Poppy Appeal culminating in Remembrance Sunday. It is something we are all very proud to support.

Jan will be the night’s quizmaster and the Royal British Legion have supplied relevant quiz questions which should test even the most ardent quizzers. There will be many categories so you will need a team of talent for all the different topics.

If you would like to book a table to enter, call Jan on 07779 895388 for a night of fun and laughter. We’re looking for teams of four to six people to enter, good prizes for the winning team and a prize for coming last! Entry is £5 per person, which includes a pizza or burger, with proceeds to charity.

If possible could you please bring a raffle prize with you that will help us raise more money for the charity.