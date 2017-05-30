In the community with Tulip Events Management

Preparations are taking place for East Midlands in Bloom judges’ return to our town - and Spalding’s Station Adoption committee are looking for green-fingered Spaldonians to come and help to put our station on the map.

It is a great opportunity to showcase community spirit, as well as horticultural achievement. Dozens of volunteers have come on board to make our town a greener and brighter place to live and work.

Residents and businesses can each do their part by keeping their homes and premises in pristine condition or by going the extra mile and adding a floral display. A local litter pick, a hanging basket or a window box could make all the difference.

Spalding is hoping to repeat the success of the last two years, a Gold Award in the large town category. We are all delighted and relieved to have the Gold status and know we can repeat this again with all the hard work that is going into the town. It is time for us all to pull together to hopefully receive the Gold Award once again. It’s all hands on deck as the judges’ visit approaches.

Do you have any unwanted plants or bushes in your garden that would help put the stations’ beds ‘in Bloom’, can you knit or crochet? We need small squares to make up a collage. Please contact Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk. There will be a group of volunteers on June 17 and 24, at 12 noon if you would like to join them, planting at Spalding’s Railway Station to show the judges what the community have done to put colour into bloom.