In the community with Tulip Events Management

Plans are well underway for Bakkavor’s annual family fun event on Saturday 15 and 16 July at Springfield’s Events and Conference Centre in Spalding.

On Saturday evening there will be a party in the park starting at 6pm with Queen Tribute band QEII headlining, as well as popular local band Radius 45 and singers Jordan Howlett and Henry Birkett. The night will end at 11pm with a great firework finale. Food and drink will be available to purchase at the venue or you can bring your own picnic.

Join Bakkavor staff on Sunday 16 July for fun-fair rides, traditional stalls, popcorn and candy floss, children’s craft tent, RAF flying past, classic car display, exotic pets’ tent, craft stands, welly wanging and live entertainment on the stage.

All proceeds made across the two days will be donated to charity.

If you would like to run a craft stall or own a classic car contact Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

Tickets for Saturday’s Party in the Park and Sunday’s family fun day are available from Spalding Staff Shop or South Holland Centre Ticket Agency at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk.

Ticket prices: Adults £5, Children £2 (under 16s), Family £15 (2 adults, 3 children), Under 2s go free. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.