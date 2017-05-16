In the community with Tulip Events Management

In addition to supporting the Spalding Beer and Music Festival and sponsoring this year’s Christmas Lights Switch On event in Spalding Town Centre, Springfields Outlet Shopping is proud to announce that they will also be supporting the Pride of South Holland Awards.

For the second year running they will be sponsoring the Special Achievement category.

This award is for a very special person or community group judged to have made outstanding contributions over several years to our local community.

We all know there are a lot out there who deserve to win this award and Springfields Management are looking forward to reading all about you.

The Management feels there are so many unsung heroes in South Holland and this is a great platform to be able to recognise, reward and say thank you to all those who unselfishly give up so much of their time and effort to support others.

They also felt that last year the nominations contained many heart-warming stories, reminding us that we must all help and support each other more.

If you would like to know more about the event or if you would like to nominate someone but need help filling in the forms, you can contact Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.