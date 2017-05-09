In the community with Tulip Events Management

Coun Angela Newton is once again kindly sponsoring the Pride of South Holland Awards’ ‘Community Hero’.

Angela has been looking through all nominees and said: “I want to remind readers to nominate everyone they know who has done a kindness. You may know someone who has quietly got on with helping in someone’s garden or doing the shopping, maybe sitting with someone who otherwise might have been alone for days and spends many hours alone.

“Let us know about your community hero. These people will then stand the chance of becoming recognised in our district as a Community Champion.

“Please feel free to nominate people who have been nominated before, or might not have been a winner that year, but could easily be this year. There are no losers in this category.

“To everyone who has been nominated by someone in their organisation or a friend, or who has benefited from a kindness, you are all heroes. We are looking forward to hearing about the wonderful people in our community so start sending your nominations in now.”

Do you know anyone who deserves to be recognised. Maybe they run a group or club. Please contact jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779 895388.