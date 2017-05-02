In the community with Tulip Events Management

Bakkavor’s Family Fun Event is coming up on July 15 and 16 at Springfields Events Centre in Spalding.

Both Bakkavor colleagues and the community are invited to the weekend.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better with modern and traditional fairground attractions, live bands and craft stalls across the two days plus popcorn, candy floss, kids’ craft tent, an RAF fly past, classic car display, exotic pets, live entertainment and much more.

On the Saturday, there’s a Bakkavor’s Got Talent competition, with a first prize of £1000, (for all employees only). Entrants will perform on stage on July 15 in the afternoon and the winner will perform in the evening.

A party, the same evening, starts at 6pm with Queen Tribute Band QEII headlining, popular local band Radius 45 and singers Jordan Howlett and Henry Birkett, finishing at 11pm with a great firework finale.

Food and drink will be available to purchase at the venue or you can bring your own picnic.

Tickets are available from Bakkavor staff shop in Spalding or the South Holland Centre ticket agency via www.southhollandcentre.co.uk.

If you would like to have a craft stall, bring your classic car or want to be a part of the event, call Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk or any of the Bakkavor team.