In the community with Tulip Events Management

EMG Motor Group has chosen to support the Pride of South Holland Awards again to help recognise those in the area that perhaps don’t get the professional accolades that they deserve or to help reward them for work that goes further than just a professional recognition.

The award is to show those who are nominated that their work is important, not just in their chosen vocation but to members of the community who feel they go above and beyond.

EMG’s Paul Watkins-Grove chose to sponsor the Service with a Smile Award again as they recognise the importance of receiving a great service delivered with care, professionalism and indeed with a smile. A smile that shows you care about your customer and the job at hand, personified by last year’s winner Sharon Brinkman from Sharon Brinkman Care Services, who delivers excellent service with a smile in perhaps one of the hardest work environments possible.

EMG have been part of the community for 18 years and many of their staff have worked at the garage in one guise or another for over 30 years, Paul said “EMG have committed a massive investment in the town and will continue to provide a service to many, but recognise that we can have the biggest workshop or vehicle display or the newest equipment and, whilst these are very important, without the right people working for us then it is futile as the service we deliver is much more important and keeps customers coming back time and time again.”

Perhaps you know someone who deserves recognition or who you would like to see rewarded for their tireless hard work, dedication or just giving a great service.

If you know someone who deserves to win Service with a Smile call Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

Judging takes place at the end of August.