In the Community with Tulip Events Management

Coun Jack McLean was pleased to be asked to sponsor the Volunteer of the Year Award for this year’s Pride of South Holland Awards.

Jack represents the Spalding St John’s Ward and can be seen clearing litter regularly at the weekends and engaging with people in his ward, including the ladies who have chosen to wrap several of the trees along the riverbank in knitted cosies.

Jack is encouraging the ladies to help out with some work along the river for the In Bloom committee who will be visiting us in July, something different for everyone to look at.

Jack said: “I chose to sponsor the Volunteer of the Year Award because it fits in with what I do in the community.

“I work with some great people who enjoy giving back”.

“I chose ‘Volunteer of the Year’ because I believe there are personal and social benefits to volunteering that we should embrace as a community.”

Jack founded the ‘Spotless Spalding’ Litter Picking Group last year and also the Riverside Forum and hasn’t looked back. He is also involved with many new local projects including Mind Matters and the Safe Places Scheme.

If you would like to know more and want to nominate someone for this category or any other category, please contact Jan on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call Jan on 07779 895388.