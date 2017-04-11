In the community with Tulip Events Management

The Pride of South Holland Awards is returning once again on Saturday, September 16.

We already have a few nominations for the event and want to hear your stories about the people who enhance the lives of others through their efforts – maybe just for a few neighbours or perhaps for South Holland as a whole.

We are also looking forward to hearing the truly remarkable stories of bravery and courage of some of the people who live in South Holland.

There is a new category this year - Sports Award. Do you know someone who has excelled and deserves recognition for their achievements in this field, perhaps a volunteer who has cleaned your kit each week, maybe a mum or dad who has been a ‘taxi’ each week for years and you think should be given an award for their support?

If you know someone who deserves recognition and, let’s face it, we all know someone who has gone that extra mile for us and who we know should be rewarded for their help, support and kindness, please enter them for a Pride of South Holland award now.

Contact me if you would like to know more. Call 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

Judging takes place at the end of August, in time for the awards ceremony at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.