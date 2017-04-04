In the community with Tulip Events Management

Coun Gary Taylor is kindly supporting the Pride of South Holland event once again, helping me to purchase trophies for the winners.

I can’t thank him enough on behalf of everyone who takes part in this event and for those who are nominated for an award.

Gary said: “It’s great to be asked to be part of this event again and I feel because of the energy and determination by Jan, this event has got bigger and better each year. Over the past few years it’s been such a positive and inspirational event, which has recognised the many unsung heroes in our community.

“The people nominated are true local heroes; because of their passion and commitment they all do truly make a difference to the lives of others and the environment in which we live.

“Volunteers do not do this in order to be on the stage or in the limelight, they do it because it’s in their nature to care and make a difference - by giving a little a great deal can be gained.”

Gary also quoted some lyrics to the nominees: “You reach for the stars, climb every mountain and search for the hero within yourself.

You put other people before yourself in order to improve the lives of others, which improves the quality of life, makes our communities stronger and gives us all Pride in South Holland.”