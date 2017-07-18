If it’s laughter you’re after at the South Holland Centre

Comic duo Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer appear at the South Holland Centre on Saturday (July 22) for magic, song and laughter.

Comic duo Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer appear at the South Holland Centre on Saturday for magic, song and laughter.

Olly, the ‘master of magic and mirth’, has teamed up with Norfolk’s ‘funniest accordionist’ to deliver the fun-packed show.

‘If It’s Laughter You’re After’, promises to entertain the crowd, alongside special guest Lisa Marie. Lisa is Norfolk’s most popular singer and has been touring with the boys all over East Anglia.

Olly said: “It has been years since I have worked at the South Holland Centre. It has a wonderful atmosphere and we all love working there.”

Tickets are £13.50 or £12.50 for concessions. Under 16s £6. It starts at 8pm. To book, call the Box Office on 01775 764777.