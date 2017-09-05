Heritage Lincolnshire Festival kicks off on Thursday

Lincolnshire will hold its biggest festival of history and culture this week, with over 150 events all free of charge from Thursday, September 7, until Sunday, September 10.

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels has an exhibition and guided trails on Saturday about poachers, prisoners and unnatural deaths. (Trails at 11am–midday or from 2-3pm).

Pinchbeck Engine Museum is also opening its doors and Sutton Bridge has an exhibition at the golf club on Sunday, called “Sutton Bridge at War” (11am-5pm).

Woolsthorpe Manor (where Sir Isaac Newton discovered gravity and more) and Belton House, both near Grantham, are among others taking part.

CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, Liz Bates, said: “The festival is now in its 24th year and we’re delighted that it has grown to become one of the largest Heritage programmes outside of London.” For more, visit www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days

