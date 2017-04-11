Help create picture out of 90,000 pennies to support people with illness

The lawn of Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Gardens will be transformed into a huge ‘art attack’ this Saturday (April 15) to help raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Liz Grantham lost her brother-in-law Andrew to the condition three years ago. He was just 50 years old.

Her cousin David Southwell (53), from Bourne, also now has MND.

Both men were lorry drivers so Liz, her family and friends are planning to create a huge picture of a lorry out of around 90,000 pennies on the lawn between 10am-3pm.

Liz said: “We hope people will join in and help us create the picture. The money from the coins we have collected will go towards the Motor Neurone Disease Association.”