Half-term fun at the South Holland Centre

School’s out on Friday (October 20) - but there’s plenty planned to keep the children entertained over the half-term Halloween break.

Spalding’s South Holland Centre has a whole host of activities including the Frankenstein 2525 Spooky Youth Theatre.

Run by Act II, it takes place on Monday (October 23) and Tuesday (October 24), giving seven to 13 year olds the chance to create their own spooky show filled with singing, acting and dancing. Tickets are £25, with a reduced price of £20 for additional siblings.

Also on Monday the centre is screening the Royal Ballet’s performance of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House.

On Wednesday (October 25), the centre goes ‘completely quackers’ with the re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s Ugly Duckling. The live family show is performed on the stage, through mischievous animals and live music. It starts at 2pm with free cheeky chick crafts for ticket holders from 12.30pm. Show tickets are £7.50, £6.50 children or £6.50 per person for groups of four or more.

The centre is also screening The Emoji Movie throughout half-term.