Great War retold in exhibition at Sutton Bridge

The voices of people involved in the Great War across Lincolnshire are being heard in an exhibition on display at the Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge.

Presented by Sutton Bridge Parish Council, ‘Lincolnshire Voices of the Great War’ tells the personal stories and experiences of people both on the battlefield and home front during World War One.

It also tells of the county’s contribution to the war efforts with the development of tanks and aviation.

The exhibition brings to life many untold accounts, such as the diary of a soldier who recorded his experiences of the Somme Battlefield, or the postcards from another man to his young daughter.

The year 1916 was a turning point within the four terrible years of the Great War that saw the whole country begin to change in every conceivable way. The Battle of the Somme began in the July and lasted until November, where seven Lincolnshire battalions fought.

The exhibition, put together by Lincolnshire County Council, was developed to support the wave of poppies at Lincoln Castle last year.

It is on from 10am until 7pm on Wednesday (September 20), Thursday and Friday; from 10am-5pm on Saturday and 1pm until 5pm on Sunday, September 24, the final day.

Entry is free.

