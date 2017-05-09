Glorious concert to raise the roof

The soaring voices of the South Holland Singers will fill the rafters of Spalding’s St Mary and St Nicolas Church as they perform Mendelssohn’s glorious ‘Elijah’ on Saturday (May 13).

Now in their 70th year of performing, the chorus of 71 men and women and a 26-strong orchestra, team up with The Mirinesse Singers for the concert.

‘Elijah’ was composed by German Feliz Mendelssohn and was also the centrepiece of the South Holland Singers’ second concert back in 1948.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.50 in advance or £15 at the door (students free), available from choir members, Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding, the Flower Basket in Holbeach or by calling 01775 760757.