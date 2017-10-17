Ghostly performance at Ayscoughfee Museum

Fresh from the success of their recent performance of Sister Act, Act II Theatre Company return with Ghostly Tales.

It takes place in the atmospheric settings of Ayscoughfee Hall Museum in Spalding next Thursday (October 26) until Saturday, 28.

The grisly evening of ghoulish going-ons is in the form of a portmanteau show. The audience will be taken on a journey of six ghost stories from past and present, all performed by members of Act II’s drama group.

It includes adaptations of classic Victorian and Edwardian ghost stories plus new stories with a more contemporary setting. Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £9.50 (adults) and £8 (concessions), available from the museum, or on 01775 764555.