Getting ready for Spalding Christmas lights switch on

Christmas lights will be switched on in Spalding this Saturday (December 2) with entertainment galore.

The fun kicks off at 2pm and runs until 5.15pm in the Market Place - with Santa dropping by for a special appearance.

There will be festive stalls, choirs and entertainment, in what promises to be a ‘glittering event’ in the Market Place.

The cast from Aladdin, this year’s panto at the South Holland Centre, will be available to meet and greet shoppers.

And primary schools will battle it out to be named the top acts in ‘Spalding Has Talent’.

The Christmas tree in the Market Place has once again been donated free of charge by Baytree Garden Centre in Weston.

They have provided the tree for Spalding for the past ten years.

This is a tradition that started after South Holland District Council said they were unable to provide the tree at a cost of £1,500 each year and that the town might have to do without.

The Christmas lights will be switched on in the town centre after the winning performer is announced from the talent competition.

