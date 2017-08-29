Get involved at village show in West Pinchbeck

One of the few remaining village shows takes place next Saturday (September 9) with the chance to try your hand at a ‘Bake Off’ challenge, flower arranging or penning a humorous limerick.

West Pinchbeck Village Show will be held in the village hall, in Six House Bank, with competitions for all ages and abilities.

Show treasurer Anne Willson, said: “It’s not just for people in West Pinchbeck. There are not many village shows about now and we are trying to include everyone from pre-school, to whenever.”

The categories include judging of home grown fruit and vegetables, cookery and flower arranging competitions, mens’ and boys’ cooking or flower arranging, handicrafts and fun sections - such as a fruit and vegetable animal or limerick of five lines, commencing: “As Britain heads toward Brexit.”

The cost to enter a category is 25p per item with only one entry allowed per class (free for children) and exhibits must be brought into the village hall between 9.30am and 12 midday on the day of the show.

The show will be open for viewing between 3.30pm and 5pm, with prizes presented at 4.30pm. For an entry form call Anne on 01775 640200 or Wendy on 01775 640296.

