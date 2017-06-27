Gee up for horse and pony show

Long Sutton Horse and Pony Show is set to take place this Sunday (July 2) - after it was cancelled last year due to heavy rain.

The show has been in existence since post World War II and is jam-packed full of events for the horse and rider regardless of age or experience.

This year there are four rings and 33 classes, including fun classes, dressage and a handy pony ring. The ever-popular family dog show runs alongside the horse and pony competitions, and includes judging for the waggiest tail and most appealing eyes.

It all takes place at the Cinder Ash Park and includes a bouncy castle and games for children.

The first class starts at 9am. More information about the show can be found at www.longsuttonhorseandponyshow.com or via the Facebook page.