Gedney hosts its Flower Festival this month

Gedney’s St Mary Magdalene Church will burst into colour at the end of this month.

More than 70 flower arrangers are involved in this year’s flower festival, creating displays on the theme of ‘Our Lincolnshire.’

It runs from Thursday, July 27 until Sunday, July 30 and includes creations inspired by the Red Arrows and famous Lincolnshire personalities such as Margaret Thatcher and Geoff Capes.

Jane Webb, who is on the team of flower arrangers, said: “It’s very much a team effort, whether that is flower arranging, catering for the hundreds that visit each day, or manning the stalls.”

Money raised from the festival will go towards the upkeep of the church.

Doors will open at 10am each day until around 5-6pm.