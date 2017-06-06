Gearing up for Pinchbeck Carnival and Parade

The Pinchbeck Carnival and Parade takes place this weekend (June 9-11), including galloping acrobatics and live music.

It starts on Friday with an annual bingo evening in the marquee. Doors open at 6.30pm with ‘eyes down’ at 7pm.

The Galloping Acrobatics will be at Pinchbeck Carnival.

On Saturday, the parade leaves Wimberley Way at midday going down Rotten Row, Brownlow Crescent, Bear Lane, Knight Street and back down Rotten Row to the playing field, arriving about 12.45pm. Road junctions will be closed as the parade passes and then re-opened. It will be led by the ‘royalty’ float with Carnival Queen Molly Smith and Princesses Briony Sweeting and Sigourney Bolton.

Also look out for vintage cars, decorated floats and some lively African drumming from Kwaku and friends.

In the arena will be the Galloping Acrobatics, Boston Jive, Kwaku, singer Holly Wright, and a tug of war competition. Plus children’s rides, stalls, games, refreshments and a licensed bar. Jan and Chris from Tulip Events will be the compères for the day making sure everything flows smoothly. Organisers also hope to have a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

In the marquee there’s a handicrafts competition, music from the Rocking Chairs, and balloon modelling. A fancy dress competition is open to both children and adults. From 6pm until 9pm people will be transported back to the 1960’s and 70’s when local band Retrospekt performs in the marquee.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1.50 for children, which includes both the day and evening entertainment.

On Sunday there will be a United Church service of worship in the marquee at 10.30am. Sunday lunch will be served at 1pm. Tickets are £7.50 and need to be purchased in advance from Chris on 01775 680444.

Look out for more updates on the Pinchbeck Carnival Facebook page.