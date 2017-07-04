Garden party to help people in crisis

There will be something for all the family at a garden party in Spalding on Sunday (July 9).

Karis House, which supports young women with life-controlling issues, and is part of the Lighthouse Project, is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event, held in the gardens of The Lighthouse Project at 8, Haverfield Road, includes a barbecue, games, bouncy castle, face-painting, prizes, charity auction, police car visit and more.

There will also be live music from James Taplin and entertainment from performing arts company Polka Dot.

Entry is free and it runs from 1-5pm.

People or organisations who would like to donate an item for the charity auction can contact Jenny Tedbury at Karis House on 01775 71159