Garden party in Spalding to help young people in crisis

There will be something for all the family at a garden party in Spalding on Sunday (July 9).

Karis House, which supports young women with life-controlling issues as part of The Lighthouse Project, is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event, held in the gardens of Karis House at 8 Haverfield Road, includes a barbecue, games, bouncy castle, face painting, prizes, charity auction, police car visit and more.

There will also be live music from James Taplin and entertainment from performing arts company Polka Dot Dance Academy.

Charlotte Crane, a staff member at Karis House, said: “We’ve been doing the family fun day for the past four years and it started out as a fundraising idea for Karis House which has been open for five years.

“But it’s now turned into a really nice social event where people from the community can come and sit together in a good, family atmosphere.

“We normally have between 150 and 200 people passing through the garden of Karis House during the course of the afternoon and whatever profits are made go towards Karis House and The Lighthouse Project.

“It’s like a fun, family day out which you don’t get many of in South Holland.”

Entry to the family fun day is free and it runs from 1-5pm.

People or organisations who would like to donate an item for the charity auction can contact Jenny Tedbury at Karis House on 01775 711591.