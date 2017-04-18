Game for a laugh at comedy club

Get ready for more laughter as The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Spalding’s South Holland Centre next Friday (April 28).

Headlining this time is the popular Dan Nightingale, who is one of Sky TV’s ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ comedians.

Supporting will be comedian and mind reader Doug Segal who has appeared on BBC1’s New Years Eve Show and BBC3’s Mischief. Completing the line-up will be the deadpan Peter Brush, who was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award 2013.

Compere for the night is Barry Dodds.

Tickets are £10 in advance from the box office on 01775 764777. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm.