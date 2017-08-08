Fundraiser to thank hospitals that helped Carter

Have your say

A couple are raising money this weekend for the hospitals that helped them when their son Carter was born premature at 26 weeks.

Lucy and Dan Beasley are holding a fundraiser at Donington Community Centre from 4pm on Sunday (August 13).

There will be a raffle, tombola and games with prizes including a signed T-shirt and football by Chelsea players.

Lucy said: “Everyone is welcome and all money raised will go to the neonatal units at Nottingham City Hospital and Boston Pilgrim Hospital.”