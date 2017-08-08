Fundraiser to thank hospitals that helped Carter

A couple are raising money this weekend for the hospitals that helped them when their son Carter was born premature at 26 weeks.
Lucy and Dan Beasley are holding a fundraiser at Donington Community Centre from 4pm on Sunday (August 13).
There will be a raffle, tombola and games with prizes including a signed T-shirt and football by Chelsea players.
Lucy said: “Everyone is welcome and all money raised will go to the neonatal units at Nottingham City Hospital and Boston Pilgrim Hospital.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.