Fun in Donington this weekend

Donington’s annual Scarecrow Festival is back this weekend (June 3 and 4), tying in with Fun in the Park on Sunday.

Visitors will be able to pop along to the Ruby Hunt Centre in the village from 9am on the Saturday and Sunday to buy a trail map. They can then have fun searching for the scarecrows which are dotted around the town based on this year’s theme ‘Fashion through the Ages.’

On Sunday there’s entertainment in Flinders Park from 12-5pm (weather permitting) with Holbeach Town Band, a bouncy castle, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-past, dog agility, swing boats and refreshments including an icecream and burger van. Entry is free and money raised will go towards IDEA (Improving Donington’s Environment for All.)