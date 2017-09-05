Full steam ahead at Bicker show

The 31st annual Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show is on this Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10) and there’s lots to keep visitors busy.

As well as vintage vehicles and machinery, Adrian Graham is bringing his giant tortoises, the Black Pig Border Morris Dancers will be performing, and there will be a fly-over by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting).

On the Saturday there is a dog show at 1pm, with entries welcome on the day of the show, for dogs of all ages.

One of the organisers, Sandra Dawson, said: “It is a good village show and a great fun day out for everyone.”

The show has been held every year in the village since 1987 with proceeds going to the church.

Over the years, it has raised well over £100,000 for St Swithuns Church, meaning it can have a new roof, windows, and a much-needed heating system.

This year, the show ties in with the very first Holland Places of Worship Festival, which sees churches across the area opening their doors to visitors far and wide.

Children from both Bicker Preparatory and Early Years School and Donington Primary will have displays in St Swithuns Church over the weekend that they have made, as well as a display by Boston Embroidery Guild.

Gates for the show open at 10am each day.

Entry is £5 for adults and £1 for children.