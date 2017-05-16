Classic wartime songs ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’ feature in the fun and lively production ‘Forties Frolics’ at the Elizabethan Centre in Whaplode Drove on May 19 and 20.

A cast of 12 from the “mainly over 60s” Whaplode Drove Players, have put together the show, full of songs and sketches from the Second World War.

Producer Hadyn Dilley, said: “There are some funny sketches, a lot of local innuendo and reference to local landmarks. The shows are raising money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Attaxia Society” (a support group for people with neurological disorders).

Tickets are £6 and are available for Friday’s show at 7.30pm, but Saturday has sold out. Call 01406 330623 or 07843 128587.