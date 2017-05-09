Follow the yellow brick road to Spalding

The classic and spellbinding tale of the Wizard of Oz will dazzle at the South Holland Centre from Wednesday, May 17.

Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (SADOS) bring to the stage the original 1939 MGM movie, featuring show-stopping numbers ‘We’re Off to See the Wizard,’ ‘In the Merry Old Land of Oz’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’.

Directors Charles Long and Paul Coleman, together with producer Jodie Schweikhardt and musical director, Lynne Loose, promise a dazzling show for the whole family.

The show runs from Wednesday (May 17) to Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are available from the South Holland Centre box office on 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk