Floral delights at church festivals next weekend

Have your say

Churches are gearing up for their August Bank Holiday flower festivals.

Crowland Abbey, St Nicholas Church in Lutton, and Gosberton Baptist Church all hold their festivals next weekend.

At Crowland Abbey, the theme this year is ‘Art and Artists’. Val Capes, chairman of the Flower Festival Committee, said: “Designs are inspired by artists such as Van Gogh, Constable, Turner, Monet etc.”

It’s open from Friday, August 25, until Monday, August 28, (10am-5pm daily, 12-5pm on Sunday).

Gosberton Baptist Church’s theme is ‘Through the Wardrobe and into Narnia.’ It is open from Saturday, August 26, until August 28. (10.30am-4pm daily, Sunday 12-4pm.)

And at St Nicholas Church in Lutton, the theme is ‘Headline News in Flowers’. This festival runs from Friday, August 25 until August 28 (10am-5pm daily).

SEE ALSO...

ALBUM REVIEW: Dark electro-pop doesn’t quite strike the chord

Monthly Column: Take a Walk on the Wild Side