Firework nights to enjoy in the coming days

Guy Fawkes Day or ‘Bonfire Night’ is nearly upon us with firework displays lined up.

Springfields in Spalding hosts its spectacular show on Thursday set to songs from ‘stage and screen’. Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks start at 8pm. Tickets can be bought in advance from Springfields at early bird prices or on the day (£8 for adults, £5 for accompanied children).

Donington has its impressive display on Friday on the Community Centre Field. Organised by community group IDEA (Improving Donington Environment For All), gates open at 6pm and the fireworks start from 7pm.

The cost on the night is £5 for adults and accompanied children (under 16) get free entry.

There will be hot dogs, burgers and soup and hot and cold drinks to buy.

Other firework displays nearby include the Baston Fireworks, near Bourne, on Sunday. These are ticket only and take place on the Brudenell Playing Field. There will be a funfair from 3pm and children’s fireworks at 5.30pm, before the main event at 7pm. Tickets must be bought in advance from Baston Post Office. Adults £8, kids 5-16 years £3, under 5s free) if bought before Friday, then £10 for adults for tickets sold on Saturday and Sunday. No tickets will be sold on the night.

SEE ALSO:

ALBUM REVIEW: From a goose farm in Wales to future diva stardom

Monthly column: Take a Walk on the Wild Side