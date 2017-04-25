Find your inner hippy at May Day festival

The vibrant Rainbow Beltane May Day Festival comes to Tydd St Mary this Bank Holiday Monday.

A feast of all-day live music, food, dance and local arts and crafts will make up the entertainment on the field behind the Five Bells pub.

Organiser Naomi Katz said: “The idea is it’s a festival marking the end of winter and celebrating the coming of the summer months.

“There’s nothing locally like this and with the hippy and Pagan following that Rainbow Festivals has, it was an opportunity not to be missed. “We have some amazing bands booked, the stall holders are fabulous and a lot of talented (local and people from afar) artists and crafters. “There’s some fun stuff for the kids too, including Faerie workshops, storytelling and of course the Mud Kitchen with food for all (meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans catered for). There is also barista coffee and even an afternoon tea stall.

“It’s a great family day, even the Maypole will be fun, colourful and chaotic!

“Well behaved dog owners are welcome and there’s free parking at the rear of the pub.”

Gates open at 11am and entry is £2 for adults, children free.

Money raised will go towards medical emergency charity LIVES.