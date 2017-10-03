Final preparations for Spalding’s Pumpkin Festival

Spalding’s Pumpkin Festival returns next Friday (October 13) with a full day of free and festive entertainment.

It starts at 11am in the Sheep Market where people can browse a mix of pumpkin themed stalls from local charities, community groups and local producers.

Street entertainment and arts and crafts activities will be available throughout the day, with live entertainment from 4.30pm including a performance by circus glow artist Katy Sea.

From 5.20pm the fancy dress competition takes place, organised by Spalding Lions, where one lucky winner will lead the enchanting pumpkin parade in the Rotary’s magical pumpkin coach.

Then the Pumpkin Parade starts at 6.30pm from the Sheep Market.

At 7.30pm, find a viewing spot to enjoy the grand firework finale display from the top of the South Holland Centre.

Gary Taylor, South Holland’s portfolio holder said: “This year’s event is shaping up to be another fun-filled occasion and we look forward to welcoming many visitors to the town centre.”

No tickets are required for the event - just pop along and enjoy the day of celebration.

