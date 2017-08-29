Event to remember folklore hero Hereward the Wake in Bourne

The life and times of ‘Fenland folklore hero’ Hereward the Wake will be celebrated at an event in Bourne next week.

Two historians, a folklorist, a folk music duo and Mia Hansson, who is hand embroidering a replica of the Bayeux Tapestry, will be at the event at Baldocks Mill Heritage Centre on Thursday, September 7, at 6.30pm.

It coincides with the 950th anniversary of Hereward’s return from exile in 1067, before he became a freedom fighter against William the Conqueror.

The event, which is free of charge, is part of the community-based WakeHereward Project headed by David Maile and Michael Gilbert. It is hoped the evening will help to raise money for an ‘Interpretation Board’ (tourist noticeboard) for Hereward to be put up in Bourne.

For more information go to www.herewardthewake.co.uk

SEE ALSO:

Going back to the start for debut album by folk angel

REVIEW: Black Grape comeback is creative, infectious, joyous and defiant