Egg-citing events for all

Enjoy the fresh air this week while entertaining the family.

If you have little ones it’s well worth heading over to the RSPB at Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

Special Easter activities include the Birds for Kids course on Tuesday (April 11) where children can learn how to spot different birds. (Booking is essential). The reserve is also running its Easter egg hunt from now until April 23 (9.30am-4pm each day).

If you’re green-fingered, Springfields Events and Conference Centre hosts the Flower and Gardening Show (Saturday and Sunday) in Spalding and the National Gardening Scheme sees open gardens including Burghley House near Stamford and Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne.