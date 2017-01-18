Dick Whittington comes to Spalding

It’s still panto season in South Holland - oh yes it is!

The Hurst Children’s Theatre Group presents its 9th panto this weekend as it stages Dick Whittington at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

See King Rat, ably assisted by his little rats, attempting to thwart Dick’s ambitions whilst also battling with a good fairy or two.

The panto is an original script by Mike Hurst, and produced by his daughter Bryony Hurst, who runs the theatre group, based at Bourne.

Performances are Friday (Jan 20) at 7pm and Saturday (Jan 21) at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Call the box office at the South Holland Centre on 01775 764777. Visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk