Crowland fireworks fiesta on Saturday

People can enjoy a free fireworks display in Crowland this Saturday (Oct 28).

The display, organised by the Friends of Crowland Abbey, will be staged by a professional company from London, and aims to bring together the community.

Reverend Mike Ongyerth, assistant priest at Crowland Abbey, said: “We have got a funfair, hog roast and the Red Bus doing fish and chips. The abbey will have a stand with glow sticks and flashing novelties and we’ve got 2,000 glow bands for the children.”

The event is from 6-8pm on Snowden Field. It is the second year the event has been held and last year attracted 2,000 people.

All proceeds will go to the abbey.

