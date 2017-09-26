Comedy play in Spalding about a serious topic

A play that deals with a men’s health ‘taboo’ is being performed at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Saturday (September 30).

Growth, by Luke Norris, is a comedy covering a serious topic - testicular cancer.

Said to “fling the taboo subject right out into the open with lots of humour and modern references, it offers an entertaining insight into a young man dealing with a big problem”.

Writer Luke said: “The main event happened to a friend of mine but the play isn’t at all biographical. It’s really about how life forces you to grow up by insisting you make decisions and take responsibility for all manner of things, like‐it‐or‐not....I don’t think a play about a serious topic would even work without some laughs”.

Produced by theatre company Paines Plough, the show starts at 7.30pm and is suitable for adults aged 14+. Tickets are £12.50, £11 concessions and £7.50 for under 26s from the Box Office on 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk.

SEE ALSO:

Where you can take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee morning for Macmillan

Discover south Lincolnshire through walks