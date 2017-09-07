Classic Car Show and Auto Jumble at Long Sutton Barns

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts are invited to a charity show at Long Sutton Barns on Sunday.

The annual Long Sutton Classic Car Show and Auto Jumble takes place from 9am until 4pm when organisers hope to have more than 100 models on display for visitors.

A car boot sale, bouncy castle, ice cream, candy floss and other treats will be available on the day, with all proceeds going to Long Sutton Barns itself.

This year is the third event of its kind to be staged at the arts and crafts centre in Wisbech Road, near McDonald’s Restaurant off the A17 in Long Sutton.

As well as the cars, Sutton Bridge couple Paul and Toni West, two of the event’s organisers, can expect an estimated 800 people to turn up at Long Sutton Barns if last year’s classic car show is repeated.

Despite torrential rain in the afternoon, guests were rewarded with a flypast by a Hurricane aircraft from World War II’s Battle of Britain.

For more details, call Roy Brudenell on 07814 514795.

