Clare Teal performs a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Award-winning jazz vocalist Clare Teal and her Mini Big Band perform at Spalding’s South Holland Centre next Saturday (November 11).

She’ll be performing the songs of Ella Fitzgerald, in what is the legendary jazz singer’s centenary year.

Clare, who is also a BBC Radio 2 presenter, is renowned for performing concerts with ‘fabulous arrangements’ and warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing audiences something personal and very special.

Tickets are selling fast but there are still some available, priced at £23 or £22 concessions.

Call the Box Office on 01775 764777 or visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

